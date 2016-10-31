GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make shaky start as FBI review of Clinton emails rattles markets
* Asia ex-Japan stocks to end month lower; Nikkei up in October
Oct 30 (Reuters) -
* GE deal to combine oil & gas biz w/ Baker Hughes to be announced tomorrow - CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Oct 31 General Electric Co is nearing an about $30 billion deal to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
