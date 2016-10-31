GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make shaky start as FBI review of Clinton emails rattles markets
* Asia ex-Japan stocks to end month lower; Nikkei up in October
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
* General Electric is nearing a roughly $30 billion deal to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* New entity would have publicly traded shares, be controlled by GE - WSJ, citing sources
Source text - on.wsj.com/2fuUg1A
Oct 31 General Electric Co is nearing an about $30 billion deal to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese stocks fell on Monday as heightened uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept investors on edge, while Japan's three major shippers jumped after news that they will merge their container shipping businesses.