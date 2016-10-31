BRIEF-Moody's stable outlook for Philippine banks, but differentiation in government support for banks

Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: stable outlook for Philippine banks, but differentiation in government support for banks

* Moody's: outlook for Philippine banking system over next 12-18 months stable,based on robust fundamentals of system, country's macroeconomic stability

* Moody's: expects that Philippines will achieve real GDP growth of 6.5% for 2016, 2017

* Moody's: with operating environment, Philippine banks will continue operating in stable environment, such a situation will support bank credit growth Source text - bit.ly/2e348tW (Bengaluru Newsroom)