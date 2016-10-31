FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Octodec Investments says FY distribution per share up 6.5 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Octodec Investments says FY distribution per share up 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Octodec Investments Ltd :

* Reviewed condensed consolidated provisional results of the group for the year ended Aug. 31 2016

* Distribution growth per share for year to Aug. 31 2016 of 6.5 pct to 201.5 cents per share

* FY like-for-like growth in rental income of 5.3 pct for twelve-month period

* Board of directors of Octodec declared a final cash dividend of 103.1 cents per share, for twelve months ended Aug. 31 2016

* See economic growth in South Africa to remain subdued, weak consumer and business confidence and a tough operating environment

* Distributable income per share is expected to be approximately 6 pct for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.