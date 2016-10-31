FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Trematon Capital says to buy 7 properties for 614.1 mln rand
October 31, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Trematon Capital says to buy 7 properties for 614.1 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* Acquisition of property portfolio and renewal of cautionary

* Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of 614.1 mln rand

* Entered into agreements with Redefine Properties Limited for acquisition of a total of 7 property letting enterprises

* Will pay Redefine 514.1 million rand, funded by a bank loan, will obtain vendor loan from Redefine in aggregate amount of 100 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

