BRIEF-Trematon Capital says to buy 7 properties for 614.1 mln rand

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* Acquisition of property portfolio and renewal of cautionary

* Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of 614.1 mln rand

* Entered into agreements with Redefine Properties Limited for acquisition of a total of 7 property letting enterprises

* Will pay Redefine 514.1 million rand, funded by a bank loan, will obtain vendor loan from Redefine in aggregate amount of 100 mln rand