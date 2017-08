Oct 31 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Acceptance of nuclear power phase-out initiative will cause Alpiq economic damage in region of 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.53 billion)

* Within current system, long-term continuing operation is least economically damaging variant for alpiq, which has interests in two partner nuclear power plants Gösgen-Däniken AG (40 pct) and Leibstadt AG (32.4 pct) Source text - bit.ly/2fvjjSa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)