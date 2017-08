Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA :

* Q3 total revenue 88.2 million Norwegian crowns ($10.7 million) versus 92.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 7.3 million crowns versus 12.0 million crowns year ago

* Decided to increase current production capacity by another 3,000mt, expansion to be financed via existing cash reserves, cash generation and debt Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2595 Norwegian crowns)