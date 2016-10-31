FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VAT Group Q3 net sales up 17 pct at CHF 129.7 million
#Switzerland Market Report
October 31, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-VAT Group Q3 net sales up 17 pct at CHF 129.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG :

* Q3 net sales in quarter grew to 129.7 million Swiss francs, representing an increase of 17 pct compared to Q3 of 2015

* Q3 order intake increased to 137.0 million Swiss francs, up 40 pct from previous year's quarter

* Adjusted EBITDA margin 2016 expected around 31 pct due to high output and investments in future growth

* Now expects to grow full-year net sales by 15 to 18 pct versus previously stated estimate of 12 to 15 pct

* Expects to pay an annual dividend of 80 million francs out of reserves from capital contributions for financial year ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

