10 months ago
BRIEF-DaVita announces change for medicaid patients seeking affordable care act plan coverage
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DaVita announces change for medicaid patients seeking affordable care act plan coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc :

* DaVita announces change for medicaid patients seeking affordable care act plan coverage

* DaVita inc- will suspend support for applications to AKF for charitable premium assistance by patients enrolled in minimum essential medicaid coverage

* Change announced will affect approximately 2,000 patients, or about one percent of DaVita's total patient population

* Policy change would result in a reduction in its annualized operating income of up to approximately $140 million before any offsets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

