FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
RPT-BRIEF-Aker BP core Q3 result above forecast, to pay $0.185 dividend/quarter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 31, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-BRIEF-Aker BP core Q3 result above forecast, to pay $0.185 dividend/quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aker Bp Asa :

* q3 revenues $248 million (reuters poll $258 million)

* q3 ebitda $179 million (reuters poll $173 million)

* q3 production of 112.6 mboepd including BP Norge

* The newly merged company is on track with the integration process and the board of directors proposes a dividend of usd 125 million, split equally for december 2016 and march 2017

* This translates into a dividend per share (dps) of usd 0.185 per quarter

* The company aims to sustain a minimum dividend level of usd 250 million per year going forward, payable quarterly and to increase this level once johan sverdrup is in production

* Says maturing snadd towards pdo in 2017

* Says building a potential new core area north of alvheim

* Says assessing aker bp's capital structure going forward with the aim to lower cost of capital over time

* expects full year 2016 (bp norge included for 12 months) capex to be usd 910 - 930 million

* says exploration expenditures are expected to be usd 240 - 260 million in 2016

* says production guidance for 2016 is expected between 118 and 120 mboepd

* says production cost is expected to average about 13 usd per barrel of oil equivalent

* says capex for johan sverdrup project continue to come down and break-even oil price for phase one is now estimated to be below usd 25 per barrel

* says ivar aasen project remains on schedule and budget towards planned start-up in december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.