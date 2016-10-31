FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Elekta says USITC delivers preliminary ruling in legal dispute
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 31, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Elekta says USITC delivers preliminary ruling in legal dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Elekta AB

* Says USITC judge in preliminary decision regarding legal process with Varian Medical Systems declares Elekta has not enfringed on patents related to imaging enhanced radiotherapy

* Says judge dismissed Varian's infringement claims on patents related to imaging enhanced radiotherapy and declared them not infringed by Elekta or invalid due to prior art incorporated in patents exclusively licensed by Elekta

* Says judge further stated that certain parts of Elekta's radiotherapy solutions are violating patents owned by Varian, predominantly related to algorithms used in treatment planning software

* Says judge's initial determination is being analyzed and several grounds have been identified on which to seek review of this initial determination before the USITC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.