10 months ago
October 31, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hypoport 9-month earnings up 15 pct to EUR 17.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* 9-month at 113.5 million euros ($124.42 million), consolidated revenue was up by approximately 10 percent year on year (Q1-Q3 2015: 103.1 million euros)

* 9-month earnings rose by 15 percent to 17.0 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 14.7 million euros)

* Anticipate a further increase in our market share during Q4 of 2016. For 2016 as a whole and for 2017, we continue to expect revenue and earnings growth to be just into double figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

