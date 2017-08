Oct 31 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 5.8 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 1.9 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Will have a new CEO as of Jan. 1, 2017

* Says in 2016 net sales growth is expected to remain strong. Profitability is expected to remain at a healthy level despite growth investments

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)