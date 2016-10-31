FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wihlborgs Buys 13 properties in Copenhagen
October 31, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wihlborgs Buys 13 properties in Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :

* Buys 13 properties comprising a total of 100,000 m2 in Copenhaen

* Seller is Danish pension company Unipension

* Purchase price totals 700 million Danish crowns ($103 million) and yield is estimated at 7 percent

* Possession will be taken on Nov. 1 2016

* Following acquisition, Wihlborgs now owns and manages about 400,000 m2in Copenhagen area, with a market value of 4 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7850 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
