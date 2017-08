Oct 31 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc

* Capital & Counties Properties Purchases tower house from derwent london for £67.5m

* Acquired freehold interest of tower house, 10 southampton street, covent garden, from derwent london plc ("derwent london") for £67.5m before purchaser's costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)