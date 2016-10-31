BRIEF-ASML affirms 2020 growth opportunity

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV :

* Affirms 2020 growth opportunity

* Confirms its view, first stated at 2014 investor day, of an annual revenue opportunity of 10 billion euros ($10.96 billion)in 2020

* Operational leverage in our business model is expected to lead to an opportunity in 2020 to increase gross margin to around 50 percent

* Expected higher sales to a rise in earnings per share to more than 8 euros

* Planned acquisition of Hermes Microvision Inc. (HMI) will provide additional opportunities for growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)