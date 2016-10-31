FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-ASML affirms 2020 growth opportunity
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 31, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ASML affirms 2020 growth opportunity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV :

* Affirms 2020 growth opportunity

* Confirms its view, first stated at 2014 investor day, of an annual revenue opportunity of 10 billion euros ($10.96 billion)in 2020

* Operational leverage in our business model is expected to lead to an opportunity in 2020 to increase gross margin to around 50 percent

* Expected higher sales to a rise in earnings per share to more than 8 euros

* Planned acquisition of Hermes Microvision Inc. (HMI) will provide additional opportunities for growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.