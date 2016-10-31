FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Indeks Bilgisayar decides restructuring in the company
#Computer Hardware
October 31, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Indeks Bilgisayar decides restructuring in the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indeks Bilgisayar :

* Says decides restructuring in the company

* Says to transfer IBM distributorship agreements, Hewlett Packard Enterprise distributorship agreement, Lenovo System x distributorship agreement and Fujitsu distributorship agreement to wholly owned unit Artim Bilisim Cozum ve Dagitim

* To transfer all the current resources for these agreements to Artim Bilisim as well

* Appoints Erhan Dogan as general manager to Artim Bilisim Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

