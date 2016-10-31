BRIEF-Indeks Bilgisayar decides restructuring in the company

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indeks Bilgisayar :

* Says decides restructuring in the company

* Says to transfer IBM distributorship agreements, Hewlett Packard Enterprise distributorship agreement, Lenovo System x distributorship agreement and Fujitsu distributorship agreement to wholly owned unit Artim Bilisim Cozum ve Dagitim

* To transfer all the current resources for these agreements to Artim Bilisim as well

* Appoints Erhan Dogan as general manager to Artim Bilisim Source text for Eikon:

