Oct 31 (Reuters) - Serodus ASA :

* Viggo Harboe Holding 2006 Aps launched voluntary offer to acquire shares in serodus at price of 1.30 Norwegian crown per share

* Shareholders representing in aggregate about 53.51 percent of co's share capital have irrevocably undertaken not to accept offer and subsequent mandatory offer Source text for Eikon:

