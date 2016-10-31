FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olam International responds to query regarding trading activity
October 31, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Olam International responds to query regarding trading activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Olam International Limited

* company constantly explores and reviews corporate development opportunities which are in line with its corporate growth strategy

* "some of these are in nature of acquisitions, divestments and joint ventures."

* company is currently in discussions with various parties on some of these opportunities.

* no definitive agreements have been signed at this time and there is no certainty that any of them will materialise. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

