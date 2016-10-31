FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket terminates deal to acquire Yiwu City Life & Jimaisheng

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lianhua Supermarket Co Ltd :

* Reference is made to announcement issued by Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd dated 30 march 2016

* Company has decided not to proceed with acquisition and continuing connected transactions

* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on existing business, financial and operational position of group

* Updates on transaction in relation to acquisition of Yiwu City Life & Jimaisheng and disposal of Lianhua Logistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

