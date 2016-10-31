FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings announced by company
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 31, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings announced by company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - China Fishery Group Ltd :

* Provide an update on chapter 11 proceedings announced by company on 1 july 2016

* Board and current management of company remain in control of business

* Court decided to appoint trustee to CFG Peru Investments Pte Ltd only, 1 of 17 entities which have filed for chapter 11 relief before NY court

* Board and current management will continue to ensure that its operations in peru and namibia continue to operate as usual

* Trustee will be involved in process of further developing a holistic restructuring plan around peruvian assets

* "Judge made it clear that appointment was not being made in favour of a sale of Peruvian business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.