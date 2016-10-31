FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fielmann 9-month profit after tax down at 132.5 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fielmann 9-month profit after tax down at 132.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fielmann AG :

* Increased unit sales in first three quarters of 2016 to 5.90 million pairs of glasses (previous year: 5.77 million pairs of glasses)

* In Q3 says improved unit sales to 1.98 million pairs of glasses (previous year: 1.97 million pairs of glasses)

* 9-month profit after tax amounted to 132.5 million euros ($145.11 million)(previous year: 137.5 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated sales rose to 1,009.3 million euros (previous year: 986.7 million euros)

* Says improves unit sales and revenue

* For 2016, Fielmann anticipates a pre-tax result slightly below previous year's figure and creation of over 500 new jobs

* In Q4, Fielmann anticipates a rise in unit sales and revenue corresponding to that seen in first nine months of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

