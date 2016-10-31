FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gjensidige executive Cecilie Ditlev-Simonsen resigns
October 31, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gjensidige executive Cecilie Ditlev-Simonsen resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gjensidige

* Cecilie Ditlev-Simonsen has decided to resign her position after five years as Executive Vice President in charge of brand, communications and marketing

* CEO Helge Leiro Baastad regrets Ditlev-Simonsen's resignation but says he understands her decision to pursue new career opportunities

* The areas that Ditlev-Simonsen has been responsible for will be divided among Group General Services (Communications), Private Norway (Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships) and Technology and Development (Portal) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

