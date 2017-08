Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics

* Says European Patent Office has granted European Patent No. 2658536 gemcabene and derivatives for treating pancreatitis

* Gemphire Therapeutics - patent covers use of Gemcabene for decreasing risk of developing pancreatitis in patients having a blood triglyceride level of 500 mg/dl or higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: