Oct 31 (Reuters) - Apranga APB :

* Unaudited consolidated profit before income tax amounted to 4.9 million euros ($5.37 million) in Q3 2016, comparing to 4.4 million euros in Q3 2015

* Q3 2016 EBITDA reached 6.5 million euros, increase of 10.5% compared to Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)