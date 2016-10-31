BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports qtrly GAAP loss per share of $0.30
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the third quarter of 2016
Oct 31 Vtti Energy Partners Lp :
* Vtti and Enna to develop a major energy asset in Adriatic
* Vtti and Enna have signed an agreement for purchase by Vtti of 70% of Adriatic Tank Terminal (att) in Port Of Ploce
* Vtti and Enna will jointly expand and operate newly built terminal in Port Of Ploce
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the third quarter of 2016
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - during quarter, company announced new contracts for ocean valiant and ocean scepter with Maersk in UK and Fieldwood in Mexico
* Average production of 63,596 boe/d during Q3 2016 decreased by 1 pct compared to 64,285 boe/d in prior quarter