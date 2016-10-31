BRIEF-PSI Group 9-mth net result up 3 pct to EUR 3.9 mln

Oct 31 (Reuters) - PSI Aktiengesellschaft für Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* PSI Group attained 6 percent lower sales of 127.9 million euros ($140.14 million) (30 september 2015: 136.6 million euros) in first nine months of 2016 due to adjustments of capacity in Southeast Asia

* 9-month EBIT was, at 6.9 million euros (30 september 2015: 7.3 million euros), 5 percent below level of previous year

* 9-month with 3.9 million euros, group net result was 3 percent above level of previous year (30 september 2015: 3.8 million euros)

* PSI board is confident that target range for ebit formulated in 2015 annual report will be achieved