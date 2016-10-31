FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-PSI Group 9-mth net result up 3 pct to EUR 3.9 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 31, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PSI Group 9-mth net result up 3 pct to EUR 3.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - PSI Aktiengesellschaft für Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* PSI Group attained 6 percent lower sales of 127.9 million euros ($140.14 million) (30 september 2015: 136.6 million euros) in first nine months of 2016 due to adjustments of capacity in Southeast Asia

* 9-month EBIT was, at 6.9 million euros (30 september 2015: 7.3 million euros), 5 percent below level of previous year

* 9-month with 3.9 million euros, group net result was 3 percent above level of previous year (30 september 2015: 3.8 million euros)

* PSI board is confident that target range for ebit formulated in 2015 annual report will be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.