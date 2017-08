Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hexagon :

* Says CFO Robert Belkic to serve as acting CEO during Rollen absence

* Rollen detainment will end November 4th

* Hexagon's Board of Director's has full confidence in Ola Rollen and he will resume his position as CEO as soon as the detainment is ended