10 months ago
BRIEF-Nextera Energy partners board declared quarterly distribution
October 31, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nextera Energy partners board declared quarterly distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Board declared quarterly distribution of $0.34125 per common unit to unitholders of Nextera Energy Partners

* Nextera Energy Partners LP says continues to expect 12 to 15 percent per year growth in limited partner distributions through 2020

* Nextera Energy says expects annualized rate of q4 2016 distribution to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.41 per common unit

* Reported third-quarter 2016 net income attributable to Nextera Energy partners of $27 million

* Nextera Energy continues to expect a Dec. 31, 2016, run rate for adjusted EBITDA of $670 million to $760 million

* Qtrly operating revenue $186 million versus $115 million

* Qtrly earnings per common unit $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

