10 months ago
BRIEF-Digia: Tax authorities decision regarding partial demerger
October 31, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Digia: Tax authorities decision regarding partial demerger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Digia Oyj :

* Finnish tax authorities decided upon determination for taxation purposes of acquisition cost of shares of Digia Plc and Qt Group Plc

* According to decision, Digia and Qt Group ratio of fair value of shares deviates by more than 30 percentage points in ratio of net assets transferred to companies

* Says acquisition cost of Digia's share shall be 48.14 pct of Digia's original acquisition cost before partial demerger

* acquisition cost of Qt Group's share shall be 51.86 pct of Digia's original acquisition cost before partial demerger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

