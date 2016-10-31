FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Constellation Brands to purchase brewery in Obregon, Mexico
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Constellation Brands to purchase brewery in Obregon, Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc

* Constellation Brands announces agreement to purchase brewery in obregon, mexico

* Constellation brands inc - deal for $600 million,

* Constellation brands inc - deal for $600 million

* Constellation brands inc - increases free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $575 - $675 million

* Increases free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $575 - $675 million

* Constellation brands inc - agrees to purchase obregon brewery from grupo modelo

* Constellation brands - will phase buildout of 10 million hectoliters at mexicali, with first 5 million hectoliters of production capacity expected to become operational by dec 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

