BRIEF-Tivo renews product and intellectual property licenses with Panasonic
* Tivo renews product and intellectual property licenses with Panasonic
Oct 31 Nextera Energy Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.62
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.85 to $6.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nextera Energy Inc says "development activities of nextera energy resources' natural gas pipeline projects remain on track"
* Sees adjusted earnings per share in range of $6.60 to $7.10 for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tivo renews product and intellectual property licenses with Panasonic
* CEO says more investment in batteries to come on solid EV demand
* Focus on minority government's ability to implement reforms