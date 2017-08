Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc :

* Aclaris Therapeutics submits investigational new drug application for ATI-50001 to treat alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc-plans to conduct a human pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (pk/pd) study to evaluate safety of ati-50001 in healthy volunteers