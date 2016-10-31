FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-HollyFrontier plans to double size of the company by 2020 - conf call
#Market News
October 31, 2016

BRIEF-HollyFrontier plans to double size of the company by 2020 - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp: Conference call

* HollyFrontier says expects Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants unit acquisition to generate $100-200 million of annual EBITDA

* HollyFrontier says on a pro forma basis, sees lubricant to account for over 20 pct of normalized refining EBITDA compared with 10 pct EBITDA for HollyFrontier as a standalone

* Says expects acquisition to lead to 3-22 percent EPS accretion for HollyFrontier in 2017

* "Our vision is basically to double the size of our company by the year 2020" Further company coverage:

