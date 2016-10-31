FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-GE CEO Immelt says Baker Hughes deal assumes "slow" oil price recovery
October 31, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GE CEO Immelt says Baker Hughes deal assumes "slow" oil price recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - GE and Baker Hughes on a conference call discussing merger of GE's oil and gas business with Baker Hughes:

* GE CEO Immelt says Baker Hughes deal assumes a "slow" oil price recovery

* GE CEO Immelt says this is the right time in the cycle to invest

* GE CEO Immelt says Baker Hughes deal assumes oil prices of $45-$60 per barrel through 2019

* GE executive says GE and Baker Hughes' oil and gas offerings have "minimal overlap"

* GE executive says GE sees over 6 percent of deflation in GE Oil and Gas this year

* GE executive says oil & gas industry spent about $800 billion in 2015, believe new company will serve about 20 percent of this market

* Baker Hughes CEO started talking with CEO of GE Oil & Gas Lorenzo Simonelli 4-5 months ago

* Baker Hughes and GE executives say some work already done on regulatory front

* GE exeuctive says partnership with National Oilwell Varco to continue Further company coverage:

