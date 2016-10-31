BRIEF-S&P raises Pakistan sovereign credit rating to B from B

Oct 31 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P raises Pakistan sovereign credit rating to B from B-

* S&P on Pakistan - Improved macroeconomic stability has raised pakistan's growth prospects and bolstered its fiscal and external buffers

* S&P on Pakistan - Estimate Pakistan's GDP per capita to be US$1,500 in 2016

* S&P on Pakistan - Revised upward forecasts of average annual GDP growth to 5% over 2016-2019 from earlier estimate of 4.7%

* S&P on Pak- Rating reflects improved construction, services sector activity, low-cost oil,finance, high investment associated with China-Pak economic corridor

* S&P - Forecast Pakistan's gross general government debt to fall below 60% of GDP by 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2e4Q4Ac)