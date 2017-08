Oct 31 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :

* Filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Middle District of Tennessee against Vi-Jon, Inc.

* Lawsuit focuses on Vi-Jon's store brand dandruff shampoos

* Complaint alleges Vi-Jon bottles sold in dollar general, CVS, Kroger Mimic Shape, Colors, Label of Head & Shoulders in way that infringes trade dress