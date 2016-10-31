FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-BlackRock's Jeffrey Rosenberg says "now may be a good time to consider Treasury Inflation Protected Securities"
October 31, 2016

BRIEF-BlackRock's Jeffrey Rosenberg says "now may be a good time to consider Treasury Inflation Protected Securities"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - BlackRock strategist Jeffrey Rosenberg:

* Stable dollar, stable/even rising commodity prices point to upside potential in inflation figures in coming months

* Long-awaited signs of wage inflation shown up, even if wage gains still pale in comparison to prior recoveries

* "We believe now may be a good time to consider Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS)"

* Oil price recovery reflects balancing of supply & demand, appears to lessen risks to relative performance of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

* With rising inflation & potential for rising inflation expectations, expect TIPS should outperform nominal alternatives in such environment Further company coverage:

