FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Blackrock's strategist Turnill says reflation across Emerging Asia reflected in improving corporate profits
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 31, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's strategist Turnill says reflation across Emerging Asia reflected in improving corporate profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc :

* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill - reflation across emerging Asia is reflected in improving corporate profits

* Emerging Asia currencies have also stabilized this year, and the region has relatively high credit ratings among EMS

* See policy related risks to China'S growth like new property curbs

* Emerging Asia faces potential challenges of renewed U.S. dollar strength, U.S. protectionism post-election, geopolitical crises

* "We do see policy related risks to China'S growth such as new property curbs"

* "Favor assets in Indonesia and India"; rate cuts in Indonesia support more corporate investment, consumer spending Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.