10 months ago
BRIEF-Grand Parade to buy between 16.4 - 19.5 mln shares in Spur Corp
October 31, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Grand Parade to buy between 16.4 - 19.5 mln shares in Spur Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd :

* Proposed acquisition by GPI of shares in Spur Corporation Limited

* Entered into agreement with Coronation Fund Managers to buy between 16.4 - 19.5 million shares in Spur Corporation for 40 rand per share

* GPI, through a wholly owned subsidiary, already holds approximately 10 pct of issued ordinary share capital of SPUR

* Assuming that GPI acquires 19.5 mln Spur shares, total purchase consideration is 778.6 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

