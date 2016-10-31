BRIEF-Alipay set to announce tie-up with Charoen Pokphand Group - WSJ, citing sources
Oct 31 Wells Fargo & Co :
* On October 31, 2016, Wells Fargo & Company issued $2 billion floating rate notes due October 31, 2023 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2f9GY6j) Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co for about $2.4 billion in cash.
* Baker Hughes investors to get one-time dividend of $17.50/share