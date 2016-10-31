Oct 31 Transcanada Corp :
* Government of Canada approves $1.3 billion NGTL system
expansion project
* Expansion project includes five new pipeline sections
totaling 230 kilometres and addition of two compression
facilities
* First facilities are expected to be ready for service in
Q2 of 2017, with entire project expected to be completed by Q2
of 2018
* Project to require purchase of $1.2 billion in Canadian
goods and services, including about $800 million in labour
income during construction
