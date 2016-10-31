FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-CME Group to pay interest rate of 40 basis points/annum on overall clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CME Group to pay interest rate of 40 basis points/annum on overall clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* As of Nov. 14, to move portion of clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances from existing commercial depositories to Chicago fed

* On and after Nov. 14, co to pay interest rate of 40 basis points/annum on overall clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances

* CME spokeswoman says account will hold $1.5 billion to $2 billion of clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances Source text (bit.ly/2egcNgk) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.