BRIEF-Alipay set to announce tie-up with Charoen Pokphand Group - WSJ, citing sources
* Alipay is set to announce a tie-up with online-payments arm of Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group - WSJ, citing sources
Oct 31 Howard Bancorp Inc
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $50.0 million - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2dVhcXm Further company coverage:
* Alipay is set to announce a tie-up with online-payments arm of Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group - WSJ, citing sources
Oct 31 Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co for about $2.4 billion in cash.
* Baker Hughes investors to get one-time dividend of $17.50/share