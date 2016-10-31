BRIEF-Enterprise Inns sets final acceptance amount at 250 mln stg

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc

* Says announces final results of cash tender offer

* Says as at date of announcement of launch of offer, £350,479,000 in nominal amount of bonds remained outstanding

* Says has decided to set final acceptance amount at £250,035,000

* Purchase price the offeror will pay for valid bonds will be 111.00 per cent of nominal amount of relevant bonds

* Says offeror will also pay accrued interest in respect of such bonds equal to 2.6820 per cent. Of nominal amount of such bonds

* Settlement date of any bonds accepted for purchase is expected to be Nov.4 following which 100.44 million stg of bonds will remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)