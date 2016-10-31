FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Nobelium Tech says to buy Viziya for purchase price of $21.1 mln
October 31, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nobelium Tech says to buy Viziya for purchase price of $21.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nobelium Tech Corp :

* Nobelium Tech Corp announces proposed qualifying transaction

* Nobelium Tech Corp says entered into a letter of intent to purchase all of issued and outstanding shares of Viziya Corporation

* Nobelium intends to raise up to $35 million CDN in a brokered equity and debt financing

* Will buy all of outstanding shares of Viziya for a purchase price of $21.1 million plus contingent consideration of up to $12.9 million USD

* Nobelium will pay purchase price on closing by way of $20.4 million cash, issue common shares of nobelium representing $710,000 USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

