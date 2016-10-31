FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Allegheny says closed Midland, PA facility and Bagdad, PA facility on Oct 25
October 31, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allegheny says closed Midland, PA facility and Bagdad, PA facility on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc

* Allegheny Technologies - on Oct 25 announced closure of Midland, PA facility and Bagdad, PA facility

* Allegheny Technologies - as a result of closures, Q4 2016 results are expected to include a range of $4 million to $14 million for contract termination costs

* Allegheny Technologies - Q4 results expected to include about $3 million of termination benefits for pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

* Q4 results expected to include approximately $2 million for supplemental unemployment benefits

* Allegheny Technologies - cash expenditures for contract termination and supplemental unemployment benefit costs seen to be incurred through Q1 of 2018 Source text: (prn.to/2efOCP1) Further company coverage:

