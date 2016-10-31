BRIEF-WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in Q3
* WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in third quarter of 2016
Oct 31 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* Allegheny Technologies - on Oct 25 announced closure of Midland, PA facility and Bagdad, PA facility
* Allegheny Technologies - as a result of closures, Q4 2016 results are expected to include a range of $4 million to $14 million for contract termination costs
* Allegheny Technologies - Q4 results expected to include about $3 million of termination benefits for pension and other postretirement benefit obligations
* Q4 results expected to include approximately $2 million for supplemental unemployment benefits
* Allegheny Technologies - cash expenditures for contract termination and supplemental unemployment benefit costs seen to be incurred through Q1 of 2018
* Blackrock-Director William Demchak reports open market purchase of 1,200 shares of co's common stock at average price of $341.11 per share on Oct 27 - SEC filing
* Tenet reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016