10 months ago
BRIEF-NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric Delivery Company file joint merger approval application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric Delivery Company file joint merger approval application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc

* NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric delivery company file joint merger approval application with the public utility commission of Texas

* NextEra Energy Inc - Oncor name, local management and Dallas headquarters will be maintained

* NextEra energy - Upon close, Oncor CEO Bob Shapard to chair oncor board and Oncor SVP, general counsel and secretary Allen Nye to become Oncor CEO

* NextEra Energy Inc - All debt that resides directly above oncor will be extinguished with respect to deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

