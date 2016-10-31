BRIEF-Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
Oct 31 NextEra Energy Inc
* NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric delivery company file joint merger approval application with the public utility commission of Texas
* NextEra Energy Inc - Oncor name, local management and Dallas headquarters will be maintained
* NextEra energy - Upon close, Oncor CEO Bob Shapard to chair oncor board and Oncor SVP, general counsel and secretary Allen Nye to become Oncor CEO
* NextEra Energy Inc - All debt that resides directly above oncor will be extinguished with respect to deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Due to a fire at Ford's world headquarters, the company's U.S. October sales will not be released on Tuesday
* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial results